Nation & World News

Several people detained as protesters block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Several people have been detained by police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags outside the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags outside the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
By STEVE LeBLANC – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police detained several people Thursday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately, while others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in the police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

In Boston, the U.S. city most identified with higher education, students have set up encampments on at least five campuses, including MIT, Northeastern University and Harvard University.

At MIT, protesters have been asking administrators to end all research contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, which they estimate total $11 million since 2015. On Thursday, the school issued an alert just before 2 p.m. saying protesters were blocking the entrance to a campus parking garage and spilling onto a nearby street.

About two hours later, authorities split protesters up and pushed them away from the garage. At least three people were detained. Protesters walked away continuing to chant “free Palestine.” The crowd dispersed, and the garage was reopened by 5 p.m., the school said.

MIT officials said later Thursday that fewer than 10 people were arrested by MIT police during the incident and the Stata Garage and Vassar Street are now open. Cambridge Police were also on hand to help clear the garage entrance, officials said.

Hannah Didehbani, an MIT student and one of the leaders of the protest, said the decision to block the garage was part of a larger effort to bring attention to what she described as MIT’s complicity with the Israeli military. Didehbani said she has been issued a suspension and an eviction notice by the school but said MIT cannot suspend the larger student movement.

“They’d much rather do those things than cut ties to a state that is currently enacting a genocide,” she said.

The pro-Palestinian protest movement began nearly three weeks ago at Columbia University in New York City. It has since swept college campuses nationwide, with more than 2,500 people arrested.

Police detain three a pro-Palestinian demonstrators who attempted to block traffic to the garage of the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to block traffic from the garage of the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to block traffic from the garage of the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A student walks past a Pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. MIT has suspended 23 students for participating in the encampment, and police detained at least three during a demonstration at the nearby Stata center, where demonstrators blocked traffic over claims the university was conducting research which would be used for Israeli military drones. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators face of with a line of police outside the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. Police detained at least three members of a group of close to 100 demonstrators who held signs criticizing MIT for research they claim was being conducted for Israeli military drones. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A field of Israeli flags stand on the lawn beside a Pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. MIT has suspended 23 students for participating in the encampment, and police detained at least three during a demonstration at the nearby Stata center, where demonstrators blocked traffic over claims the university was conducting research which would be used for Israeli military drones. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators gather by the entrance to a Pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. MIT has suspended 23 students for participating in the encampment, and police detained at least three during a demonstration at the nearby Stata center, where demonstrators blocked traffic over claims the university was conducting research which would be used for Israeli military drones. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks below flags at a Pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. MIT has suspended 23 students for participating in the encampment, and police detained at least three during a demonstration at the nearby Stata center, where demonstrators blocked traffic over claims the university was conducting research which would be used for Israeli military drones. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

23 years later, arrest is made in UGA law student’s death2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

Credit: TNS

Ossoff demands update from postmaster general on mail delays
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help
The Latest
Raucous crowd roars its approval for Caitlin Clark in her home debut with Fever, an 83-80...
9m ago
Mitchell's 29 points help Cavaliers blow out Celtics 118-94, tie series at 1 game apiece
10m ago
PR executive at Chinese tech firm Baidu apologizes for comments seen as glorifying...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Jordan

EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal