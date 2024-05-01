Nation & World News

Rantanen scores twice to lead Avalanche past Jets 6-3 and into the second round of the playoffs

Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the playoffs in the third period, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games
Colorado Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Mikko Rantanen (96), Casey Mittelstadt (37) and Samuel Girard (49) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

37 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the playoffs in the third period, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games.

Rantanen, who had an assist, scored twice in a span of just under four minutes early in the third period to snap a 3-3 tie.

Valeri Nichushkin, Yakov Trenin, Artturi Lehkonen and Josh Manson also scored for the Avalanche, who will play the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews each had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves for Colorado.

Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

Colorado Avalanche's Yakov Trenin (73) celebrates his goal with teammates on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Colorado Avalanche's Ross Colton (20) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche Yakov Trenin (73) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) looks for the rebound during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) takes the puck out of the net after a goal by Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor, back right, celebrates his goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche with Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42) and Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) collide during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

