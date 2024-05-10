Nation & World News

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift kicks off European leg of Eras Tour, adds 'The Tortured Poets Department' songs

In her first Eras Tour concert since the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift shook up her setlist
Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

In her first Eras Tour concert since the release of "The Tortured Poets Department,"Taylor Swift shook up her setlist.

At Thursday night's show at the La Défense Arena in Paris, fans were treated to the inclusion of new songs from the record-breaking album released in April.

According to fan videos and news outlets, Swift performed “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart,” all from the new release, dressed in black and white to match her 11th studio album’s visuals.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour is meant to be a career retrospective, with Swift performing more than 40 tracks reflecting 17 years of recorded music. "The Tortured Poets Department" was her first brand-new release since the tour's start.

The Paris show included several new costumes, and some edits to make room for the new material. Her “Folklore” and “Evermore” sections were woven into one, Billboard reported.

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fan arrives for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans arrive for the Taylor Swift concert at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Medical residents increasingly avoiding states with abortion restrictions

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia early voting turnout rises to 240K ahead of final week

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker
The Latest
THE LATEST
Witness testimony resumes as Trump's hush money trial enters 15th day
5m ago
Strong solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US
6m ago
US consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low on inflation, unemployment fears
7m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Proposals on table, but no deal imminent to return Braves games to Comcast
For undocumented drivers, new Georgia bill brings added stress