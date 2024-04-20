Phillies' Spencer Turnbull has no-hit bid through 6 innings vs. White Sox

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through six innings Friday night for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old right-hander was attempting for his second no-hitter, after throwing one for Detroit against Seattle on May 18, 2021. That has been his only complete game in 63 starts entering the night.

He walked one, struck out struck out six and threw 79 pitches through six innings.