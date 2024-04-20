Nation & World News

Phillies' Spencer Turnbull has no-hit bid through 6 innings vs. White Sox

Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through six innings for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia Phillies' Spencer Turnbull pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

41 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through six innings Friday night for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old right-hander was attempting for his second no-hitter, after throwing one for Detroit against Seattle on May 18, 2021. That has been his only complete game in 63 starts entering the night.

He walked one, struck out struck out six and threw 79 pitches through six innings.

Turnbull is 1-0 this season and made his fourth start for the Phillies after signing a $2 million, one-year contract.

Turnbull walked Paul DeJong in the second inning for Chicago's only baserunner. He retired Braden Shewmake on a groundout to end the inning.

Alec Bohm had a pair of three-run homers and Whit Merrifield also went deep for a 7-0 lead.

Chicago entered 3-15 and batting .196.

Houston's Ronel Blanco threw the only no-hitter in the major leagues this season. Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1.

Michael Lorenzen threw the last no-hitter for the Phillies, when he tossed one last Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals. Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

