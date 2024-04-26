Nation & World News

Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette with the 31st winner of its annual bread-baking prize.

Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette
Baker Xavier Netry makes baguettes in the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baker Xavier Netry makes baguettes in the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Updated 23 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette.

Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual “Grand Prix de la baguette” prize.

His long loaf beat 172 others.

Competing baguettes were evaluated for taste, look, texture, airiness and the quality of the baking. The jury included a deputy mayor, industry representatives, journalists and six Parisians that City Hall said were drawn at random.

The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year.

City Hall said uneaten baguettes from the competition were donated to a charity that feeds people who are homeless.

Netry, a baker for 25 years, said the secrets of his success are a good sourdough starter and “a good long fermentation,” careful cooking and "some love and some passion, of course.”

Baker Xavier Netry works at the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baguettes are seen at the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Parisians walk by the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Customers are seen the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baker Xavier Netry poses outside the Utopie bakery Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize. The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Georgia becomes focus of maternal health discussion with visit from Biden administration

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

‘People die in the attempt:’ Migrant family recounts journey to Atlanta

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

‘People die in the attempt:’ Migrant family recounts journey to Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows price pressures stayed elevated last month
6m ago
Zelenskyy presses the US and allies for Patriot missiles, expected in new $6 billion aid...
33m ago
Egypt sends delegation to Israel, its latest effort to broker a cease-fire between Israel...
36m ago
Featured

Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix, Jr.
2h ago
Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas