Oilers captain Connor McDavid becomes 4th player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th assist this season with Zach Hyman (18) against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, April 15, 2024.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done.

The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once.

McDavid hit the milestone with 4:25 left in the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defender before softly passing the puck to forward Zach Hyman, who buried his 54th goal of the season to make it 9-1 for Edmonton.

McDavid scored his 32nd goal of the season 53 seconds into the first period.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

