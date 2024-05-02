Nation & World News

Mouncastle and Mateo propel Orioles to 7-2 win over Yankees in series clincher

Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo each homered and drove in two runs to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a series-deciding 7-2 victory over the New York Yankees
New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo prepares to make a catch on a sacrifice fly by Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo prepares to make a catch on a sacrifice fly by Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo each homered and drove in two runs to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a series-deciding 7-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Ryan McKenna also connected and Jordan Westburg’s two-run triple helped the Orioles complete a four-run fifth to chase Yankees starter Carlos Rodon (2-2) and secure a third win of the four-game set, the first this season between likely AL East contenders.

Righty Kyle Bradish allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings in his first start after beginning the season on the 15-day injured list with a UCL strain. Keegan Akin (1-0) retired four batters while allowing a run in middle relief.

Gleyber Torres hit his first home run but also made the Yankees’ third error of the series to help extend the game’s decisive inning.

Rondon yielded all seven Baltimore runs — six earned — on eight hits in his shortest outing of 2024.

He escaped his bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second before Mountcastle’s solo shot in the third, and Mateo’s and McKenna’s in the fourth.

After Mountcastle singled in another run in the fifth, Anthony Santander grounded a potential double-play ball to shortstop. Instead, Torres fumbled the ball trying to barehand the feed from Volpe and both runners were safe with none out.

After a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake, Westburg drove Rodon’s 2-1 slider down the middle to the base of the wall in left-center to plate both runners, then came home on Mateo’s sacrifice fly off newly entered reliever Ron Marinaccio.

Bradish threw 51 of 84 pitches for strikes in his return from a rehab assignment that ended more quickly than some expected. He escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the first and left with runners on the corners in the fifth before Akin induced Anthony Rizzo into a popout to short.

TRAINERS ROOM

Yankees: LF Alex Verdugo returned to the lineup and batted sixth after missing three games on the paternity list. ... Optioned C Carlos Narvaez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Orioles: Activated Bradish and designated RHP Yohan Ramirez. ... With Bradish making Thursday's start, LHP John Means (forearm strain) will make his first start of the season on Saturday after he was activated from the injured list on Wednesday. ... OF Austin Hays (left calf strain) took batting practice and did on-field drills and could go on a rehab assignment soon, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (2-1, 3.69) looks to rebound from a four-inning outing — his shortest of the season — in the opener of a six-game homestand Friday night against Detroit.

Orioles: RHP Cole Irvin (2-1, 3.49) tries to extend his stretch of 14 1/3 scoreless innings when Baltimore begins a five-game road trip at Cincinnati on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, pulls starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, second from left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) is greeted by Anthony Santander, left, after he scored on a single by Ryan Mountcastle during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg (11) gestures at third base after he drove in two runs with a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. Orioles third base coach Tony Mansolino is at left. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto motions towards the outfield during his at-bat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. Orioles catcher James McCann is at left. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, left, celebrates his home run with Gunnar Henderson, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, left, celebrates his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game as New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells looks on at lower right, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, celebrates his home run as New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells looks on at right, during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

