'Miss Peregrine' author Ransom Riggs to launch new fantasy series, 'Sunderworld'

NEW YORK (AP) — Ransom Riggs' first new series since the million-selling "Miss Peregrine" books will launch this summer.

“Sunderworld, Vol. 1 The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry” begins the adventures of a Los Angeles teen who, after his mother's death, has some surreal encounters in his everyday life. Dutton Books for Young Readers, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Sunderworld” on Aug. 27.

“I’ve always been drawn to portal fantasies in fiction,” Riggs said in a statement Wednesday. “They feel like invitations to optimistic worlds where, ultimately, joy is possible, if only you can find the key. We’re living through some very heavy, very dark times — we have been for a while — and this story is meant to be an escape — and a respite from darkness.”