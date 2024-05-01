Nation & World News

'Miss Peregrine' author Ransom Riggs to launch new fantasy series, 'Sunderworld'

“Sunderworld, Vol
This cover image released by Dutton Books for Young Readers shows "SUNDERWORLD, VOL. 1: The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry," by Ransom Riggs. (Dutton Books for Young Readers via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Dutton Books for Young Readers shows "SUNDERWORLD, VOL. 1: The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry," by Ransom Riggs. (Dutton Books for Young Readers via AP)
23 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ransom Riggs' first new series since the million-selling "Miss Peregrine" books will launch this summer.

“Sunderworld, Vol. 1 The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry” begins the adventures of a Los Angeles teen who, after his mother's death, has some surreal encounters in his everyday life. Dutton Books for Young Readers, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Sunderworld” on Aug. 27.

“I’ve always been drawn to portal fantasies in fiction,” Riggs said in a statement Wednesday. “They feel like invitations to optimistic worlds where, ultimately, joy is possible, if only you can find the key. We’re living through some very heavy, very dark times — we have been for a while — and this story is meant to be an escape — and a respite from darkness.”

Riggs' "Miss Peregrine" novels have sold more than 10 million copies. The first book in the series, "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," was adapted by Tim Burton into a 2016 film starring Eva Green.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia college leaders defend protest actions

Credit: AP

No more Braves games on Bally Sports for Comcast customers
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Q&A with David Cummings: Founder, investor, shaper of downtown’s future

Credit: AP

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia; clashes break out at UCLA
17m ago

Credit: AP

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia; clashes break out at UCLA
17m ago

Credit: AP

New report offers slight reprieve for Atlanta renters as prices fall
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

CVS Health chops 2024 forecast as cost struggles with Medicare Advantage persist
4m ago
Florida's 6-week abortion ban takes effect as doctors worry women will lose access to...
17m ago
Dueling protesters clash at UCLA hours after police clear pro-Palestinian demonstration...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...