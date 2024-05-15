BreakingNews
Biden agrees to June debate against Trump in Atlanta
Bad Bunny to take the stage for night two at Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny rocked sold out State Farm Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 on his Most Wanted Tour. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Bad Bunny is halfway through a two-night stand at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and tickets are still available for tonight’s second show with prices starting at $106.95.

The Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in 1994, is one of the biggest stars on the planet. His third solo album, 2020′s “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” was the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards. He didn’t win that one, but he has a total of three Grammys along with nine Latin Grammy Awards.

Earlier this year, the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan wrote that Bad Bunny “has become a fixture among the top of streaming charts with music that makes no concessions to English-language pop audiences. In 2023, artists like Shakira, Karol G, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera all joined Bad Bunny in scoring top 10 hits in Spanish on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.”

He got his start on the road to stardom by self-releasing songs via SoundCloud back in 2013, but his big breakthrough in the U.S. came with a featured spot on Cardi B’s 2018 No. 1 hit “I Like It,” soon followed by an appearance on Drake’s “Mia,” another Top 10 hit. Soon after those two tracks were released, Bad Bunny put out his first studio album, “X 100pre.”

His last three albums have topped the Billboard Hot 100 album chart, and “El Último Tour Del Mundo” has sold around 350,000 copies. Those albums also reached the Top 10 in the Netherlands, Italy Spain and Switzerland, so it’s safe to say he’s a global phenomenon.

He’s also a trailblazer in his visual style and nonconformity. In a 2019 article, Vanessa Rosales noted on CNN.com that he’s “known for provoking audiences in Latin America and beyond with his penchant for painted nails, bright colors, short-shorts and rose-tinted sunglasses.”

In 2020, he was a guest for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, which was headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The “Most Wanted” tour began in February and will continue on to Florida for dates in Tampa, Orlando and Miami, where it wraps up on May 28.

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

