Bad Bunny to take the stage for night two at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

He got his start on the road to stardom by self-releasing songs via SoundCloud back in 2013, but his big breakthrough in the U.S. came with a featured spot on Cardi B’s 2018 No. 1 hit “I Like It,” soon followed by an appearance on Drake’s “Mia,” another Top 10 hit. Soon after those two tracks were released, Bad Bunny put out his first studio album, “X 100pre.”

His last three albums have topped the Billboard Hot 100 album chart, and “El Último Tour Del Mundo” has sold around 350,000 copies. Those albums also reached the Top 10 in the Netherlands, Italy Spain and Switzerland, so it’s safe to say he’s a global phenomenon.

He’s also a trailblazer in his visual style and nonconformity. In a 2019 article, Vanessa Rosales noted on CNN.com that he’s “known for provoking audiences in Latin America and beyond with his penchant for painted nails, bright colors, short-shorts and rose-tinted sunglasses.”

In 2020, he was a guest for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, which was headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The “Most Wanted” tour began in February and will continue on to Florida for dates in Tampa, Orlando and Miami, where it wraps up on May 28.