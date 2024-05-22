Leverkusen coach Alonso opts for Palacios over Andrich in Europa League final against Atalanta

DUBLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso opted to start Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios over Robert Andrich in the Europa League final against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Andrich, who made his Germany national team debut at age 29 this season, had started more games in Leverkusen's run to final than Palacios, who was on the 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

The new German champion aims to extend its remarkable season-long unbeaten run to 52 games with just the domestic cup final left to play Saturday.