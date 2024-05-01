Nation & World News

King Charles III returns to public duties with a trip to a cancer charity

King Charles III has returned to public duties with a visit to a cancer treatment charity, beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months
By DANICA KIRKA – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III returned to public duties on Tuesday, visiting a cancer treatment charity and beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch's own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months.

The event was the king's first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Charles and Queen Camilla met with patients and staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London during their visit.

It was the first of several public appearances Charles is expected to make before a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

It is unclear how many of the summer's traditional royal events, including the king's formal birthday parade and the horse racing at Royal Ascot, Charles will attend as his treatment continues. The palace said last week that doctors were "very encouraged" by the king's progress, but his schedule would be adjusted as needed to protect his recovery.

For now, Tuesday’s appearance gave Charles another opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other health problems as he has done throughout his illness.

Unlike most royals before him, Charles chose to publicly disclose details about his health when he first underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate and later when he was diagnosed with cancer. The decision raised awareness of these issues.

The National Health Service in England said the number of people seeking advice about prostate problems increased 11-fold in the weeks after Charles’ announced he was undergoing treatment.

Britain's King Charles III holds up flowers he was given as he leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III waves as he arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III smiles as he arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla hold flowers they were given as they leave after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla hold flowers they were given as they leave after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla hold flowers they were given as they leave after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III holds up flowers he was given as he leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III is given flowers as he leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III is given flowers as he leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The King, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. This visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and will highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia college leaders defend protest actions

Credit: TNS

Website files for bankruptcy amid lawsuit by Fulton County election workers

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction

Credit: AP

AP sources: US drug control agency to reclassify marijuana in historic move
2h ago

Credit: AP

AP sources: US drug control agency to reclassify marijuana in historic move
2h ago

Credit: AP

How Columbia University became the driving force behind protests over the war in Gaza
The Latest
A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges
10m ago
Tyrese Maxey saves Sixers from elimination with huge finish in OT win that cuts Knicks'...
11m ago
A massive Powerball win draws attention to a little-known immigrant culture in the US
16m ago
Featured

Credit: KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...