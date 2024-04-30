Kenyans in flood-prone areas are ordered to evacuate or will be moved by force as death toll rises

It was not clear how many people will have to move, or how notifications and evacuations would be carried out on short notice, especially in crowded informal neighborhoods.

"We will assist you all and ensure we resettle you in an area that the government has identified," said President William Ruto during a visit to the Mai Mahiu area an hours's drive west of Nairobi, where a river broke through a blocked tunnel early Monday and killed at least 48 people.

As bodies were pulled from under fallen trees, there was frustration with authorities. “That tunnel started blocking on Wednesday and the local government knew about it," said resident Sam Njoroge, who said relatives were killed. "So according to me, the government was negligent because if they acted fast they would unblock the tunnel and all these deaths would not have happened.”

On Kenya's longest river, the Tana, to the east, water levels at the Masinga and Kiambere hydroelectric dams have reached historic highs, the Cabinet said.

On Sunday, flooding on the Tana capsized a boat and seven people died, with another 13 reported missing. Earlier this month, high waters on the Tana swept a bus from a bridge. All 51 passengers were rescued.

Flooding in East Africa also has killed more than 150 people in neighboring Tanzania and Somalia and affected hundreds of thousands in Ethiopia and Burundi.

