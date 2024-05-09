BreakingNews
Trump trial: Defense accuses Stormy Daniels of trying to profit off story
Nation & World News

India says Canada yet to provide evidence of its involvement in the killing of a separatist leader

India says Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insists no relevant information or evidence about Delhi's involvement has yet been shared by Canada
By ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Thursday that Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insisted that no relevant information or specific evidence about Delhi's involvement has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the two countries were discussing the issue but accused Canada of providing shelter to those who are advocating violence against India.

He said that Delhi had complained to the Canadian authorities that the people associated with organized crime in India had been allowed entry and residency in Canada. ``Many of our extradition requests are pending."

"Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties,” Jaiswal added. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters,” he said.

The killing of the Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year set off a diplomatic spat after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement. India rejected the accusations.

The three arrested Indian men in Canada haven’t yet sought any access to the Indian diplomats there, Jaiswal said.

The three — Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 — appeared in court Tuesday via a video link and agreed to a trial in English. They were ordered to appear in British Columbia Provincial Court again on May 21.

They were arrested last week in Edmonton, Alberta. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said Friday that the investigation into whether the men had ties to India’s government was ongoing.

The three suspects had been living in Canada as non-permanent residents.

Editors' Picks

Tornado watch covers North Ga. as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming
21m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election board proposes an ‘inquiry’ before certifying results
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Defense accuses Stormy Daniels of trying to profit off story
7m ago
The Latest
Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame's journey across France
5m ago
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
6m ago
World Food Prize goes to 2 who helped protect vital seeds in an Arctic Circle vault
6m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case