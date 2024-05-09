Nation & World News

India says Canada has shared no evidence of its involvement in killing of a Sikh separatist leader

India says Canada has shared no evidence to back its allegation that the Indian government was involved in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada last year, despite the recent arrests of three Indian men in the crime
A photo of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen during a news conference providing an update from the Sikh community about Nijjar's homicide from June 18, 2023 in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A photo of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen during a news conference providing an update from the Sikh community about Nijjar's homicide from June 18, 2023 in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
By ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Thursday that Canada has shared no evidence to back its allegation that the Indian government was involved in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada last year, despite the recent arrests of three Indian men in the crime.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal also reiterated India’s longstanding allegation that Canada harbors Indian extremists.

Three Indian nationals who had been living in Canada temporarily were arrested on Tuesday in the slaying last June of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had set off a diplomatic spat with India last September when he cited "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the slaying of the Sikh separatist. India rejected the accusations.

Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said after the men's arrests that the investigation into whether they had ties to India’s government was ongoing.

Jaiswal said the two governments are discussing the case but that Canada has forwarded no specific evidence of the Indian government’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal said New Delhi has complained to Canadian authorities that separatists, extremists and those advocating violence against India have been allowed entry and residency in Canada. “Many of our extradition requests are pending,” he said.

“Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties,” Jaiswal added. “We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters,” he said.

The three Indian men arrested in Canada haven’t yet sought any access to the Indian diplomats there, Jaiswal said.

The three — Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 — appeared in court Tuesday via a video link and agreed to a trial in English. They were ordered to appear in British Columbia Provincial Court again on May 21.

They were arrested last week in Edmonton, Alberta. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

___

This version has corrected the timing of the arrests to last week, not this week.

Members of British Columbia's Sikh community gather in front of the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Three men accused of murdering temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar made their first court appearance by video. (Chuck Chiang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of British Columbia's Sikh community gather in front of the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Three men accused of murdering temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar made their first court appearance by video. (Chuck Chiang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

23 years later, arrest is made in UGA law student’s death

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

Credit: TNS

Ossoff demands update from postmaster general on mail delays

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help
The Latest

Credit: AP

Miro Heiskanen scores 2 power-play goals and Stars beat Avs 5-3 in Game 2 to even series
10m ago
Caramelo, the Brazilian horse stranded on a roof by floods, is rescued after stirring the...
11m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares trade higher after Wall St rally takes S&P 500 near...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Prentice Penny traces history of ‘Black Twitter’ in Hulu documentary
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade