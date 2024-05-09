Nation & World News

Hungary and China sign strategic cooperation agreement during visit by Chinese President Xi

Hungary and China have signed a number of new agreements to deepen their economic and cultural cooperation during a visit to the Central European country by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a trip meant to solidify China’s economic footprint in the region
People wave Chinese and Hungarian flags as they wait for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People wave Chinese and Hungarian flags as they wait for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
By BELA SZANDELSZKY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) —

Hungary and China signed a number of new agreements on Thursday to deepen their economic and cultural cooperation during a visit to the Central European country by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a trip meant to solidify China's economic footprint in the region.

Xi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held talks in the capital Budapest as part of the Chinese leader's final stop on a five-day European tour that also took in Serbia and France. During a press briefing following the talks, Orbán praised the "continuous, uninterrupted friendship" between the two countries since his tenure began in 2010, and promised that Hungary would continue to host further Chinese investments.

“I would like to assure the president that Hungary will continue to provide fair conditions for Chinese companies investing in our country, and that we will create the opportunity for the most modern Western and the most modern Eastern technologies to meet and build cooperation in Hungary,” Orbán said.

Beijing has invested billions in Hungary and sees the European Union member as an important foothold inside the 27-member trading bloc. In December, Hungary announced that one of the world's largest EV manufacturers, China's BYD, will open its first European EV production factory in the south of the country — an inroad that could upend the competitiveness of the continent's auto industry.

Hungary is also hosting several Chinese EV battery plants and hopes to become a global hub of lithium ion battery manufacturing, and has undertaken a railway project — part of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative — to connect the country with the Chinese-controlled port of Piraeus in Greece as an entry point for Chinese goods to Central and Eastern Europe.

On Thursday, Xi said he and Orbán agreed the Belt and Road Initiative “is highly consistent with Hungary’s strategy of opening to the east,” and that China supports Hungary in playing a greater role within the EU on promoting China-EU relations.

Hungarian and Chinese officials concluded a strategic partnership agreement and signed 18 other agreements and memoranda of understanding, but no major investments were announced at the news briefing.

However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó later said in a video on Facebook that initial discussions had begun on China developing a freight railway bypass of Budapest and a rail link between the capital and Budapest Ferihegy airport.

Orbán, a nationalist populist leader who has pursued deeper ties with Beijing while distancing himself from his more mainstream partners in the EU, noted during the news conference that three-quarters of investments in Hungary last year came from China, and spoke of Beijing's role in the world's shifting balance of power.

“Looking back at the world economy and commerce of 20 years ago, it doesn’t resemble at all what we’re living in today," Orbán said. “Then, we lived in a single polar world, and now we live in a multi-polar world order, and one of the main columns of this new world order is China.”

He added that Hungary would seek to expand economic cooperation with China to the field of nuclear energy. Hungary is currently working with Russia on adding a new reactor to its Paks nuclear facility, which is expected to go online by the end of the decade.

Budapest residents met with road closures and increased security during Xi's visit as groups of his supporters and critics gathered in various points of the city to demonstrate.

Hundreds of people gathered near Budapest’s Buda Castle waving Chinese and Hungarian flags, hoping to catch a glimpse of Xi's motorcade. Many Chinese nationals in red baseball caps and claiming to be volunteers with China's embassy were present.

A Hungarian lawmaker with the opposition Momentum party told The Associated Press that he and a colleague had been approached by a group of such men on Wednesday as they attempted to place EU flags on a bridge in Budapest.

In a video obtained by the AP, the lawmaker, Márton Tompos, said that the men, all wearing red baseball caps, confronted him to make sure that no flags or symbols referencing China-claimed Tibet or Taiwan would be hung on the route of Xi's motorcade.

“They told me that they were volunteers for the Chinese embassy here, and they said they wanted to make sure that there weren't Tibetan or Taiwanese flags, because that wouldn’t be nice," Tompos said. The men wouldn't let his colleague proceed "until he showed them that it was an EU flag,” he added.

Other minor conflicts broke out during the day between Tibetan protesters and some of the red-capped Chinese nationals, who attempted to prevent activists from displaying Tibetan flags by obscuring them with their own Chinese national flags.

One activist, Tenzin Yangzom, a campaign coordinator for the International Tibet Network, criticized Hungary’s government for “allowing the Chinese police to be operating on Hungarian streets.”

“This is not China, is it? This is Hungary, it’s a free country, you have freedom of speech,” she said.

People wave Chinese and Hungarian flags for the Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on table second left, during their meeting in the presidential Alexander Palace in Budapest, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Noemi Bruzak /MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, third right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, fifth left, during their meeting in the presidential Alexander Palace in Budapest, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Noemi Bruzak /MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, front right, receives Chinese President Xi Jinping, front left, with military honours in the Lion Court of the Castle of Buda in Budapest, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via APö

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, left, receives Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, with military honours in the Lion Court of the Castle of Buda in Budapest, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, right, receives Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, with military honours in the Lion Court of the Castle of Buda in Budapest, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, rear right, receives Chinese President Xi Jinping, rear left, with military honours in the Lion Court of the Castle of Buda in Budapest, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tibetan protesters stretched Tibetan flags next to Chinese national flags in Gellert Hill against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Tibetan protester shouts surrounded by Hungarian police next to a Tibetan flag in Gellert Hill, against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Budapest, Hungary on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Tibetan woman shouts into a loudspeaker against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, surrounded by Hungarian police in Gellert Hill, Budapest, Hungary on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Tibetan protester shouts surrounded by Hungarian police next to a Tibetan flag in Gellert Hill against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Budapest, Hungary on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tibetan protesters stretched a Tibetan flag in Gellert Hill against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Budapest, Hungary on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chinese nationals take pictures of Tibetan protesters during Xi Jinping's visit to Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Many Chinese nationals claiming to be volunteers with China's embassy are present in the city, wearing red baseball caps to identify themselves. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as he arrives for a state visit at the Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Vivien Cher Benko/Hungarian Prime Minister's Office/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map
35m ago

Credit: Transwestern Real Estate Services

Downtown Atlanta icon lands new office leases despite cloudy future
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Exams, credit checks harmed Black firefighter applicants in Cobb, DOJ alleges
2h ago
The Latest
New Hampshire man sentenced to minimum 56 years on murder, other charges in young...
4m ago
Former aide and consultant close to U.S. Rep. Cuellar plead guilty and agree to aid...
4m ago
THE LATEST
Testimony in Trump's hush money trial forges ahead with more witnesses
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Jordan

EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal