Here's what's cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya

The menu for the state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya starts with a chilled tomato soup and ends with a white chocolate basket of fruit
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Here's what cooking for Thursday's White House state dinne r honoring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a "best of both worlds" combination of smoked short ribs and lobster.

First Course

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup

Sourdough Crisps

Arbequina Olive Oil

Main Course

Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs

Butter-poached Lobster

Citrus Butter

Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée

Dessert

White Chocolate Basket

Banana Ganache

Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest

Wine

Hartford Court Chardonnay “Four Hearts Vineyard” 2021

St. Innocent Pinot Noir “Shea Vineyard” 2019

Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020

The main course of fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs, butter-poached lobster, citrus butter, baby kale, and a sweet corn purée is shown by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford during a media preview, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The first course, a chilled heirloom tomato soup with sourdough crisps and arbequina olive oil is shown by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford during a media preview, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison holds a dessert of a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest, during a preview of the State Dinner with Kenya, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - White House executive chef Cris Comerford, left, and White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison, right, hold dishes during a media preview for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, left, holds the first course, a chilled heirloom tomato soup with sourdough crisps and arbequina olive oil, and the main course of fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs, butter-poached lobster, citrus butter, baby kale, and a sweet corn purée, as White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison holds the dessert course, a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest, during a media preview, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. At back center is first lady Jill Biden. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - White House executive chef Cris Comerford, holds dishes as she speaks during a media preview for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A place setting is seen atop a sequined tablecloth during a media preview, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sample place settings are seen atop a sequined table cloth with a colorful flower arrangement during a preview of the State Dinner with Kenya, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison holds the dessert course, a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest, during a preview of the State Dinner with Kenya, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A colorful floral centerpiece is seen atop a sequined table cloth during a preview of the State Dinner with Kenya, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

