BreakingNews
U.S. House committee wants Nathan Wade to testify
Nation & World News

Harvey Weinstein won't be sent back to California while he awaits New York rape retrial

Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York as a court works out whether he should stay in a city jail while he awaits a retrial in a rape case, or be sent back to California to continue serving a prison sentence
FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in New York. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in New York. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, File)
By PHILIP MARCELO – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York as a court works out whether he should stay in a city jail while he awaits a retrial in a rape case, or be sent back to California to continue serving a prison sentence.

The fallen movie mogul denied his consent for an extradition request from California during a brief court hearing Thursday. Weinstein will continue to be held in New York as the extradition process plays out. Weinstein, released from a city hospital days ago, showed up for the hearing in a wheelchair and wearing a dark suit.

Weinstein's attorney said California first needs to produce a warrant.

“They are not in a position to extradite Mr. Weinstein because they have not done what they need to do,” attorney Diana Fabi Samson said outside court.

His next appearance is set for Aug. 7.

The 16-year sentence Weinstein received in 2023 for raping a woman at a 2013 Los Angeles film festival had been on ice while he served time behind bars in New York after being found guilty of rape in Manhattan in 2020. But the Empire State conviction was overturned late last month, negating its 23-year sentence.

The 72-year-old has nevertheless remained in New York custody while Manhattan's district attorney works to retry him. At a hearing last week, prosecutors said they could be ready as soon as September, and that at least one of two alleged victims was willing to testify again.

In that case, the once powerful former movie executive is accused of raping an aspiring actor in 2013 and sexually assaulting a TV and film production assistant in 2006. He denies the charges.

In vacating the conviction, New York’s highest court found that the trial judge prejudiced Weinstein with improper rulings, including by letting other women testify about allegations he wasn’t charged with.

The 2020 conviction was heralded at the time as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein was sent to serve his sentence in an upstate New York state prison. After being transferred to city custody following the appeals court decision, he was sent to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital, where his publicist says he was treated for pneumonia and other medical issues. He was moved to the city's Rikers Island jail complex on Monday.

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Ground stop issued at airport amid storms5m ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
U.S. House committee wants Nathan Wade to testify
28m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Activist investor group falls short of Norfolk Southern takeover
20m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops
The Latest
THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels spars with defense lawyer during heated cross-examination
3m ago
THE LATEST
Floating pier off Gaza is set to receive first US aid shipment
5m ago
Divided Supreme Court rules no quick hearing required when police seize property
6m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case