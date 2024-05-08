Gilgeous-Alexander has 29 points to help Thunder roll past Mavericks in Game 1 of West semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Chet Holmgren added 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Thunder. Jalen Williams struggled with his shot for three quarters but scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth to help Oklahoma City remain unbeaten in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander got the best of the matchup with Dallas' Luka Doncic, a fellow MVP finalist. Doncic scored 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting and had five turnovers. Lu Dort got most of the work guarding him, with rookie Cason Wallace getting some of the action and Holmgren pestering him near the rim.