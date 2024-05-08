Nation & World News

Gilgeous-Alexander has 29 points to help Thunder roll past Mavericks in Game 1 of West semifinals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to help the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works the floor against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works the floor against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Chet Holmgren added 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Thunder. Jalen Williams struggled with his shot for three quarters but scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth to help Oklahoma City remain unbeaten in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander got the best of the matchup with Dallas' Luka Doncic, a fellow MVP finalist. Doncic scored 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting and had five turnovers. Lu Dort got most of the work guarding him, with rookie Cason Wallace getting some of the action and Holmgren pestering him near the rim.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Daniel Gafford added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the fifth-seeded Mavericks.

Game 2 will be Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander rested briefly at the start of the second quarter before subbing in at the 8:20 mark. He scored 11 points in the period to help the Thunder take a 62-53 lead at the break. He scored 19 points in the first half, while reserve Aaron Wiggins scored 12 of his 16 points before the break.

Dallas opened the second half on a run, and a 3-pointer by Irving cut Oklahoma City's lead to 66-65 and forced the Thunder to call a timeout.

Isaiah Joe and Dort hit 3-pointers when play resumed, then Dort ripped Doncic, leading to a dunk by Williams that put the Thunder up 74-67. Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-pointer with Doncic in his face put Oklahoma City up 80-69. Irving hit a 3-pointer as the third quarter expired, but the Thunder still led 89-79.

Williams scored eight straight points for the Thunder in a run that put Oklahoma City ahead 102-87.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), forward Jaylin Williams (6) and guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, tries to pass the ball to a teammate as Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21), guard Luka Doncic, second from left, and forward Derrick Jones Jr. defend during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks with official Tony Brothers during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) collects a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, right, and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic look on while attempting a rebound during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, reacts as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

