Fraudsters target small businesses with scams. Here are some to watch out for

NEW YORK (AP) — It's never fun to be scammed, but if you're a small business owner then falling for a scam can have long-lasting effects on a business, damaging client relationships and profit.

Plenty of types of scams exist, but a few affect small businesses the most.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, small businesses should be on the lookout for phony invoices and unordered merchandise. Scammers send out fake invoices and hope businesses won't notice. Similarly, scammers call saying they want to confirm an order or verify an address, and send unordered merchandise they then demand money for. Small business owners are under no obligation to pay.