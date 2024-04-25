BreakingNews
Chemical spill at FedEx facility in DeKalb forces evacuation
Flooding in Tanzania has killed 155 people as heavy rains continue in Eastern Africa

Tanzania's prime minister says flooding caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others
Schoolchildren stranded on a damaged River Zingiziwa bridge in Dar Esalaam, Tanzania Thursday, April 25, 2024. Flooding in Tanzania caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others, the prime minister said Thursday. (AP Photo)

Schoolchildren stranded on a damaged River Zingiziwa bridge in Dar Esalaam, Tanzania Thursday, April 25, 2024. Flooding in Tanzania caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others, the prime minister said Thursday. (AP Photo)
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI – Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flooding in Tanzania caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others, the prime minister said Thursday.

That is more than double the number of deaths reported two weeks ago as the amount of rainfall increases, especially in the coastal region and the capital, Dar es Salaam.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told parliament that the El Niño climate pattern has worsened the ongoing rainy season, causing the flooding and destroying roads, bridges and railways. Flooded schools have been closed and emergency services have rescued people marooned by the flood waters.

Majaliwa warned those living in low-lying areas to move to higher ground and urged district officials to ensure that provisions meant for those whose homes were washed away go to those in need of the supplies. He said more than 51,000 households have been affected by the rains.

The East African region is experiencing heavy rains, with flooding also reported in neighboring Burundi and Kenya.

In Kenya, 35 people were reported dead as of Monday, and the number was expected to increase as flooding continues across the country.

In the Mathare slum in the capital, Nairobi, at least four bodies were retrieved from flooded houses on Wednesday. Local media reported that more bodies were retrieved from the Mathare River.

Kenyan President William Ruto chaired a multi-agency flood response meeting on Thursday and directed the National Youth Service to provide land for people in flood-affected areas.

Public minibus are submerged in the flooded streets of Dar salaam, Tanzania Thursday, April 25, 2024. Flooding in Tanzania caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others, the prime minister said Thursday. (AP Photo)

A family uses a boat after fleeing floodwaters that wreaked havoc in the Githurai area of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)

Residents rescue a woman who was caught during heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to dozens of deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands of people, according to the U.N., citing the Red Cross. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)

A displaced woman sits on a couch outside her flooded house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Residents gather around the covered dead body of a woman retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Relative wails near the bodies of women that were retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A woman is rescued from her flooded house by Red Cross workers in Githurai area of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Edaward Odero)

Residents remove belongings in their flooded homes, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Residents gather around the covered dead body of a woman retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Residents gather around the covered dead bodies of women retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Residents gather around the covered dead body of a women retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Residents carry the body of a woman retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 35 people since mid-March and displaced more than 40,000 people, according to the U.N., which cites Red Cross figures in the most recent update. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

