Film academy launches $500M fundraising campaign ahead of 100th Oscar anniversary

ROME (AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a $500 million fundraising campaign Friday to ensure long-term, global support for its Oscar prizes, museum and educational programming in view of its 100th anniversary in 2028.

Academy officials announced the campaign at a press conference in Rome alongside the leadership of Cinecitta, the Italian public film company behind many of Italy's Oscar-winning movies. The aim was to underscore the global thrust of the Academy's initiative.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the first $100 million of the campaign had already been secured. Academy officials thanked longtime supporter Rolex and the Dorchester Collection, which manages hotels owned by Dorchester Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Brunei's sovereign wealth fund, Brunei Investment Agency.