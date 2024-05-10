Nation & World News

Environmentalists attack a case holding a copy of the Magna Carta in London but document unscathed

Two environmental activists have attacked a glass case containing an original copy of the Magna Carta at the British Library
FILE - members of the media film four of the original surviving Magna Carta manuscripts that have been brought together by the British Library for the first time, during a media preview in London, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. Two environmental activists have attacked a glass case containing an original copy of the Magna Carta at the British Library, causing minor damage to the re-enforced box but leaving the historic document unscathed on Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - members of the media film four of the original surviving Magna Carta manuscripts that have been brought together by the British Library for the first time, during a media preview in London, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. Two environmental activists have attacked a glass case containing an original copy of the Magna Carta at the British Library, causing minor damage to the re-enforced box but leaving the historic document unscathed on Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Two environmental activists attacked a glass case containing an original copy of the Magna Carta at the British Library on Friday, causing minor damage to the reinforced box but leaving the historic document unscathed.

The pair of protesters from Just Stop Oil, a group that has caused widespread disruption in Britain in its campaign to end to the world's reliance on fossil fuels, pounded on the case with a hammer and chisel.

The Rev. Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher, released a statement saying that they targeted the document to highlight the dangers of climate change.

“The Magna Carta is rightly revered, being of great importance to our history, to our freedoms and to our laws,'' Parfitt said. ”But there will be no freedom, no lawfulness, no rights, if we allow climate breakdown to become the catastrophe that is now threatened.”

London's Metropolitan Police said that two people were arrested.

The library's security team intervened to prevent further damage to the case surrounding the Magna Carta, which is considered one of the founding documents of Western democracy.

The Treasures Gallery is temporarily closed until further notice, the library said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Medical residents increasingly avoiding states with abortion restrictions

Credit: Special

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia early voting turnout rises to 240K ahead of final week
49m ago

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Witness testimony resumes as Trump's hush money trial enters 15th day
54m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Top Indian opposition leader given bail by the Supreme Court enabling him to campaign in...
15m ago
Ukraine says Russia is trying to break through its defenses in the northeastern Kharkiv...
20m ago
THE LATEST
More than 100,000 flee Rafah as fighting breaks out on the city's outskirts
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Prentice Penny traces history of ‘Black Twitter’ in Hulu documentary
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade