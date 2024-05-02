BreakingNews
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza
Nation & World News

Dodgers 2-time All-Star Walker Buehler expected to make return from Tommy John surgery on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is expected to make his return to the big leagues on Monday after missing nearly two full years following Tommy John surgery in 2022
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
10 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is expected to make his return to the big leagues on Monday after missing nearly two full years following Tommy John surgery in 2022.

“The plan is Walker's going to start on Monday," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's 8-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We're excited about that. Everything checked out. It'll be good.”

The two-time All-Star hasn't thrown in a big league game since June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants. He's trying to become one of the few pitchers to bounce back from a second Tommy John surgery, which usually keeps pitchers off the mound for 12-18 months.

Buehler could make a talented Dodgers team even more formidable. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the 2021 season, finishing with a 16-4 record and a 2.47 ERA over 207 2/3 innings.

Buehler had an extended rehab assignment in Triple-A over the past month as he prepared for his return, going 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/MLB

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

A rare Georgia Supreme Court race could hinge on abortion rights

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza

Credit: TNS

Grief, recovery and a push for change one year after Midtown shooting spree
15m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
DUPREE: No end in sight for ‘Republicans Gone Wild’
The Latest

Credit: AP

A fiery crash involving tanker carrying gas closes I-95 in Connecticut in both directions
4m ago
Singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt's latest album is a distinct shift from her austere sound
7m ago
Wembanyama coming to Paris as San Antonio Spurs to face Indiana Pacers in two NBA games...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no