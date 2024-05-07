Disney's streaming business turns profitable in first financial report since challenge to Iger

The Walt Disney Co. moved to a loss in its second quarter, hampered by restructuring and impairment charges, but its adjusted profit topped expectations and its streaming business turned a profit. Theme parks also continued to do well.

While Disney said Tuesday that it foresees its streaming business softening in the current quarter due to its streaming service in India, Disney+Hotstar, it expects its combined streaming businesses to be profitable in the fourth quarter and to be a meaningful future growth driver for the company, with further improvements in profitability in fiscal 2025.

Disney+ core subscribers climbed by more than 6% in the second quarter.