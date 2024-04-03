Nation & World News

Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, rebuff activists who wanted to shake up the company

Disney shareholders have rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger
FILE - Disney chief executive Bob Iger arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Feb. 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. During the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, April 3, 2024, investors will decide whether to back Iger, or grant two board seats to activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Disney chief executive Bob Iger arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Feb. 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. During the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, April 3, 2024, investors will decide whether to back Iger, or grant two board seats to activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By DAVID HAMILTON – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disney shareholders have rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger, voting Wednesday to rebuff activist investor Nelson Peltz and his ally, former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo, who had sought seats on the company’s board.

The company had recommended a slate of directors that did not include Peltz or Rasulo.

The dissident shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to complete a “successful CEO transition" at Disney and align management pay with performance. Despite their loss, they declared a victory of sorts following the vote, noting that since Peltz’s company, Trian Partners, started pushing Disney in late 2023, the entertainment giant has engaged in a flurry of activity, adding new directors and announcing new operating initiatives and capital improvement plans for its theme parks.

“Over the last six months, Disney’s stock is up approximately 50% and is the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s best performer year-to-date,” Trian said in a statement. Shares in Walt Disney Co., which is based in Burbank, California, were down about 3.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The activist group previously said it wanted to see Disney achieve “Netflix-like” financial performance, specifically citing a 2027 target for Disney to raise a profit margin measure called EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — to levels of 15% to 20%.

But Disney is already operating at that level. In the quarter that ended in December 2023, Disney's EBITDA margin was 18%, according to data compiled by CapitalIQ. For the previous fiscal year that ended in September, Disney's EBITDA margin was 16.5%, according to the same data.

Disney announced in November 2022 that Iger would come back to the company as its CEO to replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure had been marked by clashes, missteps and weakening financial performance.

Iger was Disney’s public face for 15 years as chief executive before handing the job off to Chapek in 2020, a stretch in which Iger compiled a string of victories lauded in the entertainment industry and by Disney fans. But his second run at the job has not won him similar accolades.

FILE - Guests pass a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. During the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, April 3, 2024, investors will decide whether to back Disney chief executive Bob Iger, or grant two board seats to activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE- Nelson Peltz is interviewed on Oct. 10, 2017 in Cincinnati. During the Disney company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, April 3, 2024, investors will decide whether to back Disney chief executive Bob Iger, or grant two board seats to activist investor Peltz and his Trian Partners. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

King Family to lay wreath in Atlanta marking 56 years since MLK’s death1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it

Credit: John Spink

Cleanup continues after EF-2 tornado confirmed in Rockdale
23m ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know

Credit: AP

Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
The Latest

Credit: AP

50 years later, a Braves fan shares long-private video of Hank Aaron's 715th home run
5m ago
Patient fans wait out 5-hour rain delay for Royals vs. Orioles
7m ago
Storms bear down on New England and East Coast as severe weather persists across the US
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
Listen: Mayors of Columbus and Sandy Springs on Politically Georgia from the AJC
1h ago
Get acquainted with Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang of Beard-nominated Talat Market