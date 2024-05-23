Nation & World News

Chad swears in president after disputed election, ending years of military rule

Chad has sworn in Mahamat Deby Itno as the president on Thursday after holding elections earlier this month, completing a disputed transition to democratic rule after he seized power three years ago
Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony in N'djamena, Chad, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Deby Itno was elected May 6, 2024, in a long delayed presidential election that is set to end three years of military rule. (AP Photo/Mouta )

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony in N'djamena, Chad, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Deby Itno was elected May 6, 2024, in a long delayed presidential election that is set to end three years of military rule. (AP Photo/Mouta )
By JESSICA DONATI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad swore in Mahamat Deby Itno as the president on Thursday after holding elections earlier this month, completing a disputed transition to democratic rule after he seized power three years ago.

Deby Itno, also known as Mahamat Idriss Deby, took power after his father Idriss Deby Itno was killed fighting rebels in 2021 after ruling the country for three decades. The long-delayed May 6 election came after three years of military rule.

His main rival, Succès Masra, who contested the results earlier this month, resigned from his post as prime minister on Wednesday. Masra had been involved in protests against Deby Itno's decision to extend his time in power, and fled the country in 2022. He was allowed to return last year and was appointed prime minister.

Masra, who claimed to have won the election, filed an appeal to challenge the preliminary results which showed Deby Itno had won, but it was dismissed. The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people hasn't had a democratic transfer of power since it became independent in 1960, after decades of French colonial rule.

In his first presidential address, Deby Itno said his government would focus on boosting Chad's agricultural and farming sectors, and investing in education, access to water and healthcare.

"I’ve heard your yearning for change, and I’ve understood you. Let’s all play our part, individually and collectively, to bring about the change we all hope, desire and expect," he said.

Western leaders congratulated Deby Itno despite irregularities in the vote, which included Chad's decision to ban 2,900 EU-trained observers from monitoring the election.

Chad is seen by the U.S. and France as one of the last remaining stable allies in the vast Sahel region following military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years. The ruling juntas in all three nations have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance instead.

“Although there were troubling shortcomings, we welcome the milestones in Chad’s transition process,” the U.S. State Department said last week.

The British government also said the election marked an important milestone in the return to civilian rule. “The UK commends the engagement of the Chadian people and welcomes the largely peaceful way in which the elections and campaign were conducted," it said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FAA law includes provision to prevent state takeover of ATL airport

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

INVESTIGATIONS
Georgia officials won't release information on how prisoners are dying
1h ago

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard screen shot

‘Sadness’ still lingers from Memorial Day 2022 boat crash in Savannah
1h ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen/ACJ

Feds chip in $75M to help build Georgia semiconductor materials plant

Credit: Zachary Hansen/ACJ

Feds chip in $75M to help build Georgia semiconductor materials plant

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

City leaders show off Atlanta to president and first lady of Kenya
The Latest

Credit: AP

Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting 'Free, free Palestine'
11m ago
New Jersey Devils hire former Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe
13m ago
In South Africa, a community struggling for clean water reflects wider discontent ahead...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE

National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new Hank Aaron statue today
2h ago
Another Max Masterpiece: Braves’ Fried throws second complete game of season
Bradley’s Buzz: True confession - I had no idea Anthony Edwards would be this good