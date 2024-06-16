Nation & World News

80 countries at Swiss conference agree Ukraine's territorial integrity must be basis of any peace

Eighty countries have jointly called for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s two-year war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugs with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the closing press conference of the Ukraine peace summit in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Switzerland is hosting scores of world leaders this weekend to try to map out the first steps toward peace in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugs with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the closing press conference of the Ukraine peace summit in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Switzerland is hosting scores of world leaders this weekend to try to map out the first steps toward peace in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
By JAMEY KEATEN – Associated Press
OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Eighty countries jointly called Sunday for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s two-year war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in.

The joint communique capped a two-day conference at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland marked by the absence of Russia, which was not invited, but that many attendees hoped could join in on a roadmap to peace some time in the future.

The all-out war since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has killed or injured hundreds of thousands of people, unsettled world markets for goods like grain and fertilizer, driven millions from their homes and carved a wedge between the West — which has sanctioned Moscow over the war — and Russia, China and some other countries.

About 100 delegations, mostly Western countries but also some key developing nations, were on hand for the conference that was billed as a first step toward peace at a time when the warring countries are seemingly as far apart as ever.

The event included presidents and prime ministers from France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Poland, Argentina, Ecuador, Kenya and Somalia.

India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates — which were represented by foreign ministers or lower-level envoys — were among those that did not sign the final document, which focused on issues of nuclear safety, food security and the exchange of prisoners.

Brazil, an “observer” country, did not sign on but Turkey — which has at times sought to act an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine — did.

The final document said the U.N. Charter and “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty … can and will serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Viola Amherd, the Swiss president who hosted the event, told the final news conference the “great majority” of participants agreed to the final document, which “shows what diplomacy can achieve."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the “first steps toward peace” at the meeting, and said the joint communique remains “open for accession by everyone who respects the U.N. Charter.”

Testifying to both war fatigue and other preoccupations that have emerged in recent months, only about half U.N. member countries took part. In March 2022, condemnation of Russia’s invasion led to passage of a non-binding resolution at the U.N. General Assembly by 141 countries calling for a halt to Moscow’s use of force and pullout of Russian troops.

In Switzerland, the challenge was to talk tough about Russia, but also open the door for it to join a peace initiative.

“Many countries ... wanted the involvement of representatives of the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy told a final news conference. “At the same time, the majority of the countries do not want to shake hands with them (Russian leaders) ... so there are various opinions in the world.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union’s executive Commission, said the conference was rightly entitled “Path to Peace” because peace won’t be achieved in a single step.

“It was not a peace negotiation because Putin is not serious about ending the war. He is insisting on capitulation. He is insisting on ceding Ukrainian territory -- even territory that today is not occupied by him,” she said. “He is insisting on disarming Ukraine, leaving it vulnerable to future aggression. No country would ever accept these outrageous terms.”

Analysts suspected the two-day conference would have little concrete impact toward ending the war because Russia, was not invited. China, which did not attend, and Brazil have jointly sought to plot alternative routes toward peace.

The themes of nuclear safety, food security and prisoner exchanges featured in the final statement. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said they amounted to “minimum conditions” for negotiations with Russia, alluding to how many other areas of disagreement between Kyiv and Moscow will be harder to overcome.

Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Saturday that his rich Gulf country hosted talks with both Ukrainian and Russian delegations on the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families that has so far resulted in 34 children being reunited.

The Ukrainian government believes that 19,546 children have been deported or forcibly displaced, and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova has previously confirmed that at least 2,000 were taken from Ukrainian orphanages.

Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic told the gathering Sunday: “As a father of three, I'm deeply concerned by thousands of Ukrainian kids forcibly transferred to Russia or Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine.”

“We all at this table need to do more so that children of Ukraine are back in Ukraine,” he added.

In Kyiv, at a regular demonstration by relatives of soldiers captured by Russia, the response to the Swiss gathering was muted.

“I would really like to believe that this (conference) will have an impact, but some very important countries did not sign the communique,” said Yana Shyrokyh, 56, whose army serviceman son has been in captivity since 2022. “I would really like them to find powerful levers of influence on Russia."

Associated Press journalists Derek Gatopoulos and Dmytro Zhyhinas in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend the closing news conference during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the closing news conference during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends a plenary session, during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a plenary session, during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Thailand's Vice Minister Russ Jalichandra attends a plenary session, during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Canada's Prime minister Justin Trudeau attends a plenary session, during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Kenya's President William Ruto attends a plenary session, during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Minister Kisun Bang of Republic of Korea, second from left, attends the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attend their meeting during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

US security advisor Jake Sullivan attends the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits for a meeting with Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, attends the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

From left: Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine Head of the presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak attend the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the closing press conference of the Ukraine peace summit in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Switzerland is hosting scores of world leaders this weekend to try to map out the first steps toward peace in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

