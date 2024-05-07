BreakingNews
TikTok has sued the US over a law that could ban its app. What's the legal outlook?
Nation & World News

Biden hosts Romanian leader at the White House to celebrate NATO partnership

President Joe Biden has hosted Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, at the White House
President Joe Biden meets with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden meets with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, on Tuesday at the White House, with the two leaders celebrating their joint cooperation on issues including international security, the economy and continued support for Ukraine.

The meeting in the Oval Office was meant to mark Romania's two decades as a NATO member, according to the White House.

At the start of the meeting, Biden joked he advocated for NATO accession for Romania when he was a senator "180 years ago" and said the alliance was stronger for the country's inclusion. Biden noted that Romanian and American troops have fought and trained alongside one another and praised Romania for having "stepped up" to assist Ukraine in fending Russia's invasion.

“The United States is committed to standing with you,” Biden told Iohannis.

In turn, Iohannis thanked Biden for hosting him and called the transatlantic alliance “a cornerstone of our democratic way of life.” He said he intended to make progress toward a visa waiver for Romanian travelers to the U.S. but that the most important topic was “to find a way to reinstall peace” in Europe and to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t win.

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 5th largest hotel unveils sweeping renovation. Take a look

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Arrest made in death of Dunwoody High student who collapsed at school
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Judge rejects Trump's request for mistrial over Stormy Daniels' testimony
27m ago

Credit: Arthur Mola/AP

Where is Sundance going? All quiet as Atlanta, Savannah vie for festival
2h ago

Credit: Arthur Mola/AP

Where is Sundance going? All quiet as Atlanta, Savannah vie for festival
2h ago

Credit: AP

TikTok has sued the US over a law that could ban its app. What's the legal outlook?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Beraldo selected in central defense for PSG to face Dortmund in Champions League...
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady after its 3-day winning streak
9m ago
US service member shot and killed by Florida police identified by the Air Force
10m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants