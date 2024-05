Biden hosts Romanian leader at the White House to celebrate NATO partnership

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, on Tuesday at the White House, with the two leaders celebrating their joint cooperation on issues including international security, the economy and continued support for Ukraine.

The meeting in the Oval Office was meant to mark Romania's two decades as a NATO member, according to the White House.

At the start of the meeting, Biden joked he advocated for NATO accession for Romania when he was a senator "180 years ago" and said the alliance was stronger for the country's inclusion. Biden noted that Romanian and American troops have fought and trained alongside one another and praised Romania for having "stepped up" to assist Ukraine in fending Russia's invasion.