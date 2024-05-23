BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: GOP-led Senate panel to question Fulton DA whistleblower
Nation & World News

Arizona man convicted of first-degree murder in starvation death of 6-year-old son

A northern Arizona man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Anthony Martinez. The northern Arizona man was convicted in a jury trial Thursday, May 23, 2024, of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son. (Flagstaff Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Anthony Martinez. The northern Arizona man was convicted in a jury trial Thursday, May 23, 2024, of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son. (Flagstaff Police Department via AP, File)
Updated 38 minutes ago

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man was convicted in a jury trial Thursday of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.

Authorities say the boy was locked in a tiny bedroom closet for 16 hours a day over a month with his older brother as punishment for stealing his family’s food at night when their parents were asleep.

A Coconino County Superior Court jury delivered its verdict against 28-year-old Anthony Martinez in the death of his son, Deshaun Martinez. In addition to the murder charge, it also found him guilty of two counts each of child abuse, kidnapping, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officres.

Prosecutors said an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) and had died of severe starvation.

The boys’ mother, Elizabeth Archibeque, was sentenced in July 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

WATCH LIVE: GOP-led Senate panel questions Fulton DA whistleblower

Credit: AP

Delta scrambles to respond to viral video of golf bag mishandling
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

INVESTIGATIONS
Georgia officials won't release information on how prisoners are dying

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

INVESTIGATIONS
Georgia officials won't release information on how prisoners are dying

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern reaches $310M settlement of fed probes into Ohio wreck
The Latest

Credit: AP

Massive cradle of baby stars revealed in new space telescope images
3m ago
Baltimore's former top prosecutor spared prison for mortgage fraud and perjury
5m ago
Sam Butcher, artist who created Precious Moments figurines of teardrop-eyed children...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

Georgia officials won’t release information on how prisoners are dying
National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new Hank Aaron statue today
Another Max Masterpiece: Braves’ Fried throws second complete game of season