Riot police in Germany intervene to stem fan clashes before Serbia-England match at Euro 2024

“There was a clash and we are fine. So that’s it, we are going to the game, we hope we will win. This is about football,” said the man, who identified himself only as Vladimir and said he was from the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

It wasn't immediately clear whether England fans were involved in the clash or if anyone was injured. Police couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Reporters who arrived shortly after the fighting found the street littered with broken glass and tables as several dozen police officers stood by.

The Euro 2024 match on Sunday evening between Serbia and England has been classified as high risk by police over concerns about potential fan violence. Both sets of supporters have a reputation for causing trouble before and during matches.

About 20,000 England fans and 10,000 from Serbia were expected to converge on the city for the game. Only low-alcohol beer is being served in the Gelsenkirchen stadium in an attempt to reduce the potential for problems.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP