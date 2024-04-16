BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal multi-vehicle wreck closes I-75 South in Henry County
Nation & World News

Apple CEO says that he wants to increase investments in Vietnam

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday that he wants to further increase investment in Vietnam a day after the company announced it would spending on suppliers in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub
Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The tech giant CEO is on a visit to Vietnam to promote cooperation and boost investment in the Southeast Asian nation. (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The tech giant CEO is on a visit to Vietnam to promote cooperation and boost investment in the Southeast Asian nation. (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)
By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday that he wants to further increase investment in Vietnam a day after the company announced it would spending on suppliers in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub.

Vietnam has become more important to Apple as the company seeks to diversify its supply chains away from China, where most of its smartphones and tablets are assembled.

The company began looking at moving its production to countries like Vietnam, and more recently India, after shutdowns to fight COVID-19 in China repeatedly disrupted the company's shipments.

Cook made his comments while meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to state media outlet Voice of Vietnam. Apple also said that it would increase its spending on suppliers, according to a press release on Monday.

“There is no place like Vietnam, a vibrant and beautiful country," said Cook, according to the press release, adding that the company's annual spending in the country had doubled since 2019.

No details were shared about the plan. Cook arrived in Hanoi on Monday for a two-day visit during which he met students, programmers and content creators.

Apple began operating in Vietnam over a decade ago, and says it is responsible for creating over 200,000 jobs there. Vietnam is also among the top five leading mobile game producers globally.

Apple has 26 suppliers with 28 factories in Vietnam, according to its 2022 list. Most of these located in northern provinces, where they can be easily connected to existing supply chains in southern China. Northern Vietnam has also historically been a hub for making electronics and has cheap, skilled labor.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, left, speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The tech giant CEO is on a visit to Vietnam to promote cooperation and boost investment in the Southeast Asian nation. (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The tech giant CEO is on a visit to Vietnam to promote cooperation and boost investment in the Southeast Asian nation. (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

When it comes to relocations, Georgia gets more than it gives

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Fatal multi-vehicle wreck closes I-75 South in Henry County
1m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

HAPPENING TODAY
U.S. Senate to hold committee hearing on mail delays
48m ago

Credit: Google Maps

An Atlanta office-to-residential conversion faces foreclosure

Credit: Google Maps

An Atlanta office-to-residential conversion faces foreclosure

Credit: TNS

Georgians face a new ‘energy tax’ if the PSC approves a Georgia Power deal
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US Olympic committee strikes sponsorship deal to help athletes get degrees after they...
7m ago
THE LATEST
Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says
9m ago
Only 1 in 3 US adults think Trump acted illegally in New York hush money case, AP-NORC...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season