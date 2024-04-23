BreakingNews
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crusade fails to dislodge Johnson as House speaker
Alligator on runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida captured, released into nearby river

Officials say a large alligator that made its way onto the runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa has been captured and moved to a nearby river
In this photo released by the MacDill Air Force Base, an alligator rests at the landing gear of a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft on the runway of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, on Monday, April 22, 2024. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and the alligator was moved and released in a nearby river. (MacDill Air Force Base via AP)

Credit: AP

20 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A large alligator made its way onto the runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida where it had to be captured and taken away for release in a nearby river, officials said.

The toothy reptile was spotted Monday morning beside the landing gear of a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, officials at the base in Tampa posted on Facebook.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were summoned. They captured the animal and then released it into the nearby Hillsborough River.

According to wildlife officials, alligators become more likely to wander into unfamiliar territory in April as they search for mates.

