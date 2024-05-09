BreakingNews
Severe storms pummel North Georgia; more on the way
Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection

Air Vanuatu has cancelled international flights for four days and is considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier
An Air Vanuatu plane makes an emergency landing at Sydney Airport, August 2, 2001, after suspected under carriage damage. Air Vanuatu announced on Thursday, May 9, 2024, the airline had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

24 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Air Vanuatu announced Thursday the airline had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier.

It said international flights were cancelled until Sunday and flights after that day were “under review.”

“The Vanuatu government is now considering placing Air Vanuatu into voluntary administration,” a statement said, referring to a local equivalent of a U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“The international firm Ernst & Young has been appointed to assist the Vanuatu government in reviewing available options and put forward recommendations,” the statement added.

Thousands of travelers have been left stranded by the cancellations.

