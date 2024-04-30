Nation & World News

A look at protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges

Students protest where they camp outside the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. Early Tuesday, dozens of protesters took over Hamilton Hall, locking arms and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building. Columbia responded by restricting access to campus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

By Associated Press
46 minutes ago

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up at many college campuses — including in metro Atlanta and Georgia — after being inspired by demonstrators at Columbia University.

The students are calling for universities to separate themselves from companies advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and in some cases from Israel itself. Police have arrested hundreds nationwide since detainments at Columbia on April 18.

Officials are trying to resolve the protests as the academic year winds down, but students have dug in at several high-profile universities.

As cease-fire negotiations appear to gain steam, it isn’t clear whether those talks might inspire campus protesters to ease their efforts.

A look at protests on campuses outside Georgia:

Columbia University

Police first tried to clear the encampment of Pro-Palestinian student protesters on April 18, when they arrested more than 100. But the move motivated Columbia protesters to regroup. The demonstrations led Columbia to hold remote classes and set a series of deadlines for protesters to leave. Although the university said it was beginning to suspend student protesters who defied an ultimatum to leave the encampment by Monday afternoon, Columbia activists defied that deadline. Protest organizers said they were not aware of any suspensions as of Monday evening.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt

Protesters have occupied two buildings at the northern California school. Dozens of helmeted police officers carrying batons marched onto campus early Tuesday and cleared both halls. The university said 25 people were arrested and there were no injuries.

University of Connecticut

Police moved in on a campus encampment at the Storrs, Connecticut, school Tuesday morning and arrested protesters after giving them several warnings to leave, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

Princeton University

The university’s president, Chris Eisgruber, posted a statement on Instagram saying 13 protesters — 12 affiliated with the university — were arrested Monday night after briefly occupying Clio Hall, the campus graduate school building.

Northwestern University

The school in Evanston, Illinois, said Monday that it had reached an agreement with students and faculty who represent the majority of protesters on its campus since Thursday. The university said in a statement that it agrees to answer questions within 30 days about “holdings and investments in specific companies, including those whose investments support Israeli apartheid.”

University of Texas at Austin

In a confrontation between police and protesters at the Austin school late Monday, 79 people involved were jailed, according to the Travis County sheriff’s department. Most were charged with criminal trespass.

George Washington University

Before dawn Monday, demonstrators at the school in Washington, D.C., tore down metal barricades confining them to University Yard and set up more than a dozen tents in the middle of a street. Later in the day, there were no signs of conflict. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that it will continue monitoring the situation and that the protest remained peaceful.

Virginia Tech

A protest at the school in Blacksburg resulted in 82 arrests, including 53 students, a university spokesperson said Monday. Protesters occupied the lawn of the graduate life center Friday. After protesters took further steps to occupy the lawn and outdoor spaces Sunday, the university advised those gathered to disperse

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

About 30 people were detained by campus police Tuesday morning after the university said encampment protesters refused to leave. At 5:30 a.m., a university statement said protesters needed to remove tents and other items and leave the area by 6 a.m. or risk arrest.

University of Florida

Nine people, including six students, were arrested at the Gainesville university — where about 50 people began protesting last week — by campus police and state troopers Monday. .

Virginia Commonwealth University

Protesters put up tents and built a barricade with shipping pallets. Police, some wearing riot gear, charged the line of demonstrators to clear the crowd. Some protesters were seen hurling water bottles and other objects at police. Officers made numerous arrests and took down the tents.

Portland State University

Students have been protesting in a park on campus and on the library steps since Thursday, but the demonstration has been mostly peaceful. Campus was closed Tuesday as a result of the library occupation.

University of Utah

About two dozen tents were set up on the lawn outside the university president’s office Monday. Police dragged students off by their hands and feet, zip-tying those who refused to disperse. Seventeen people were arrested.

