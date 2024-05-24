Nation & World News

A fire in an apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, kills 14 people and injures 6, state media say

State media say a fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, has killed at least 14 people
This photo shows the aftermath of a fire at a house in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 24, 2024. Authorities said the fire has killed a number of people and injured a few others. (Phan Nhat Anh/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo shows the aftermath of a fire at a house in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 24, 2024. Authorities said the fire has killed a number of people and injured a few others. (Phan Nhat Anh/VNA via AP)
By HAU DINH – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed at least 14 people and injured at least six others, state media said Friday.

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by several explosions.

The injured are stable and being treated at Hanoi Transport Hospital.

It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and state media reported 24 residents were in the building, seven in the owner's family and 17 tenants.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

The fire started from a small courtyard in front of the building that was used as a garage for the sale and repair of electric bikes, state media reported.

___

AP journalist Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report.

This photo shows the aftermath of a fire at a house in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 24, 2024. Authorities said the fire has killed a number of people and injured a few others. (An Van Dang/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials visit the site of a house fire in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 24, 2024. Authorities said the fire has killed a number of people and injured a few others. (An Van Dang/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials visit the site of a house fire in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 24, 2024. Authorities said the fire has killed a number of people and injured a few others. (Bui Van Lanh/VNA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NCAA, big conferences agree to $2.8 billion settlement that could pave way to pay players

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings
The Latest
More severe weather forecast in Midwest as Iowa residents clean up tornado damage
17m ago
McDavid gets the winner in the 2nd OT after Oilers overcome captain's penalty to beat...
17m ago
Explosion and fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9, injures 64
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue