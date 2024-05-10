A bus plunges off a bridge in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, killing 3 and injuring 6 others

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A bus veered off a bridge in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, killing at least three people and leaving six others injured on Friday, officials said.

The Emergencies Ministry said that rescuers removed nine people from the water, and three of them died. It said that four others were in critical condition, and two more were in serious condition.

Russian news reports said there were 15 people on the city bus when it broke through a barrier and plunged into the Moika River in central St. Petersburg. Six of those who were onboard climbed out of the water on their own.