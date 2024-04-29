Nation & World News

40 people die in western Kenya after a dam collapses

Police in Kenya say at least 40 people have died after a dam collapsed in the country’s west
10 minutes ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say at least 40 people have died after a dam collapsed in the country's west.

The floodwaters swept through houses and cut off a major road, police official Stephen Kirui told The Associated Press.

The Monday morning incident happened after the Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed and water spilled downstream.

Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has killed nearly 100 people and caused the opening of schools to be postponed.

