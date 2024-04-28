Nation & World News

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Police in Louisiana say three officers have been wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people
44 minutes ago

KENNER, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Quiet Sunday so far after tensions Saturday night at Emory

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves walk-off Guardians in series-finale
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Two injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
2h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: White House correspondents' dinner alongside Gaza war protest
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brunson scores career playoff-high 47 points, leads Knicks over 76ers for 3-1 lead
17m ago
PSG wins record-extending 12th French league title in Kylian Mbappé's last season at the...
32m ago
Tornadoes kill 4 in Oklahoma, leaving trail of destruction and thousands without power
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic