Man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
The victim was found just after midnight Tuesday in the 1800 block of Tiger Flowers Drive, according to Atlanta police. The residential street is located near Anderson Park in a cluster of neighborhoods south of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
The man was shot at least once and was unresponsive when the first officers arrived about 12:20 a.m., police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being considered a homicide, but little is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting because the victim has yet to be identified, Avery said.
