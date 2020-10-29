1 dead in NE Atlanta shooting

One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday in northeast Atlanta, according to police.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Ralph McGill Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. Address records show the location is the Members Only lounge. Owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Members Only bills itself as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals.”
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
The death was the 117th homicide in Atlanta, according to police data. Last year, there were 99 homicides in the city.
On Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed her concerns over the increase in deadly crimes.
“We are seeing numbers we have not seen in Atlanta as it relates to our murder rate,” Bottoms said during a press briefing with local media. “We recognize that this is a problem. ... Right now, our eye is on crime in Atlanta.”
Atlanta police interim Chief Rodney Bryant has said curbing gun violence is a priority for the department.
