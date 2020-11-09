1 killed in shooting outside SW Atlanta nightclub

One person was killed in a shooting Monday morning outside a southwest Atlanta nightclub.
The victim was discovered about 6:30 a.m. outside The Voo 2 lounge on Campbellton Road near Childress Drive, according to Atlanta police.
Investigators are on scene gathering details.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
On Friday morning, Atlanta police were involved in a shooting outside another club. Two people, including Chicago rapper King Von, were killed when gunfire erupted outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta. The rapper was shot prior to police involvement, according to the department, and an arrest has been made in his death.
The GBI is still investigating the officers' roles in the shooting, which injured multiple people.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on scene to learn more about the latest nightclub shooting.
