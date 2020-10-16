BREAKING: Man charged in fatal shooting of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

An Atlanta man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a popular actor gunned down earlier this month, police announced Friday.
Byrd, 70, starred in several films by director Spike Lee and was a Tony Award-nominated stage actor. He was shot several times in the back early Oct. 3 near his southwest Atlanta home, police said previously.
Following up on evidence and tips, investigators said they identified the suspect in the case as 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes. Warrants were issued for his arrest Wednesday and he was taken into custody early Friday morning at the Royal Oaks Apartments along North Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta police said.
Rhynes is charged with felony murder in Byrd’s death and will be booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to police. It’s still unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.
