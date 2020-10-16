BREAKING: Man charged in fatal shooting of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Byrd, 70, starred in several films by director Spike Lee and was a Tony Award-nominated stage actor. He was shot several times in the back early Oct. 3 near his southwest Atlanta home, police said previously.

Following up on evidence and tips, investigators said they identified the suspect in the case as 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes. Warrants were issued for his arrest Wednesday and he was taken into custody early Friday morning at the Royal Oaks Apartments along North Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta police said.