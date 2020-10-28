‘This is a problem': Atlanta Mayor Bottoms addresses rise in homicides

“We have to get a handle on” violent crime, Bottoms said, adding that it involves tackling systemic issues as well as taking immediate steps to make communities safer. She said she has already met with community leaders in Edgewood and Buckhead to discuss solutions.

The mayor mentioned that APD has also stepped up enforcement, given out more citations and increased patrols to address concerns about street racing, which has become a citywide issue this year.

“There’s been a decrease of traffic on our city streets, and people are taking advantage of that,” she said.

Bottoms spoke in support of the Atlanta Municipal Court’s temporary order that requires offenders arrested on street racing charges to stay in jail for 24 to 48 hours, and go before a judge before they can receive bond. She declined to say whether she supports a new City Council proposal that would make that rule permanent, saying it would depend on how the temporary policy works. Critics of the proposal have argued it would roll back cash bail reform efforts that Bottoms championed in 2018.