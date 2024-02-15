Breaking: Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
LIVE: 6 new Georgia election rules challenged in court today

An attempt to invalidate new Georgia election rules goes to court today, including an election night hand-count verification of the number of ballots cast. Cobb County’s election board sued the State Election Board over the rules, arguing that they’re unreasonable and exceed the board’s authority.

Watch the live video below:

