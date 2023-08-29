BreakingNews
BREAKING | Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Korean auto parts supplier to open factory near Kia’s West Point plant

Daesol Ausys Georgia promises 140 jobs as part of $72M investment

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

A South Korean automobile parts supplier announced Tuesday it will build a new manufacturing facility near Kia’s factory in West Point.

Daesol Ausys Georgia, a supplier for Kia, Hyundai Motor Group and General Motors, will build a $72 million factory in Harris County, roughly 80 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The plant will employ more than 140 workers and will manufacture luggage boards and covers for electric vehicles, including Kia’s new electric EV9 SUV, which is expected to roll off the West Point production lines next year.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release that the project continues the ring of growth around Kia’s auto plant, which the state aims to recreate with two other massive EV factories.

“West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right... " Kemp said. “Our state’s automotive industry employs over 50,000 hardworking Georgians and will continue to grow as e-mobility suppliers choose all corners of the state for the jobs of the future.”

Founded in 2017, Daesol Ausys specializes in designing and manufacturing motor and EV interior components and accessories, the release said. Its plans to open its new facility at the Northwest Harris Business Park off Ga. 103 in December 2024.

Kia expects to launch its three-row SUV called the EV9 next year, which requires a $200 million expansion to the Korean automaker’s existing factory. When the plant opened nearly 15 years ago, it become the Peach State’s only vehicle manufacturing plant, but it will soon have company.

Hyundai Motor Group, Kia’s parent company, is building its $5.54 billion “Metaplant” near Savannah. Meanwhile, EV startup Rivian expects to begin construction soon on its $5 billion EV factory in southern Morgan and Walton counties, an hour east of Atlanta.

Georgia has emerged as a leader in EV production. Since 2018, the state has attracted $25 billion in investment and 30,000 jobs in the EV industry, according to Kemp’s office. This fiscal year, suppliers flocking to locate near the forthcoming Georgia factories represent $2 billion of that investment.

Daesol Ausys will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start, and a Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations involving discretionary incentives, such as grants, remain active.

