Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia

Sanger’s appointment and continued work on the site along I-20 appears to cement Georgia’s importance in Rivian’s future. The legal case involving local tax breaks for Rivian raised the possibility that the EV maker could exercise a clause in its incentive package to walk away from the deal if part of the legal underpinning of the package were not completed by a deadline that expired Monday.

Though the appeals court panel ruled largely in the state’s favor, the legal controversy could go before the state Supreme Court and could take months to resolve.

Rivian declined to comment on the ruling or whether the company is considering ending its agreement.

In March, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said he was “committed to this state and this project” during a meeting with Gov. Brian Kemp at the Gold Dome.

The company anticipates building a 16-million-square-foot EV manufacturing plant on the 2,000-acre property. Rivian has said the factory will employ 7,500 workers. In exchange for the investment, the state and local governments offered $1.5 billion in incentives to come to Georgia, including the local property tax breaks.

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.