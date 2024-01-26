News

Here’s a video of the afternoon protest on UGA’s campus

17 minutes ago

Protesters gathered again on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens on Monday afternoon, hours after police broke up an earlier protest and arrested several demonstrators for trespassing.

After initially meeting at The Arch at the northern entrance of the campus around 3 p.m., protesters walked through the campus and returned to the site of the morning protest.

The afternoon protest is continuing.

Here is a video of protesters marching through the northern part of the campus earlier this afternoon.

