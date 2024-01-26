Here’s a video of the afternoon protest on UGA’s campus

Protesters gathered again on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens on Monday afternoon, hours after police broke up an earlier protest and arrested several demonstrators for trespassing.
After initially meeting at The Arch at the northern entrance of the campus around 3 p.m., protesters walked through the campus and returned to the site of the morning protest.
The afternoon protest is continuing.
Here is a video of protesters marching through the northern part of the campus earlier this afternoon.
Another protest has organized at UGA, marching on north campus pic.twitter.com/5mBpzc2AFm— Fletcher Page (@FletcherPage) April 29, 2024
