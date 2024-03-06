Oscar Mayer adds meatless hot dogs, sausages to its plant-based line

Kraft Heinz Not Co. continues to grow its plant-based options by announcing its soon-to-be-released line of Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages.

“At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone – from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious,” Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, the Kraft Heinz Not Co. said in a press release. The company is a collaboration between the Kraft Heinz Co. and TheNotCompany Inc.

The meatless products will have the same flavor and experience as their meat-filled counterparts and come a year after the launch of the company’s plant-based macaroni and cheese and mayo.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” Lopez-May said at the time.

Although plant-based hot dogs aren’t new, Kraft capitalized on previous market research that revealed consumer complaints about the taste and texture of meatless options.

“We saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo’s revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand,” Lopez-May said.

NotHotDogs and NotSausages, available in Bratwurst and Italian sausage flavors, will make their debut at Expo West on March 12-16 and will be available nationwide later this year.