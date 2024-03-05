BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
Wendy’s announces March Madness deal with $1 cheeseburgers all month

The promotion is available on the Wendy’s app through April 10

By
31 minutes ago

March Madness brackets aren’t the only thing people are going crazy for this month. Wendy’s has announced a mega deal for its popular cheeseburgers.

“It’s almost time for tipoff! While fans are busy researching teams for brackets, getting their gear ready, and prepping their watching schedule, Wendy’s is fueling the fandom with March Madness deals all month long!” the company said in a press release.

ExploreTaco Bell removing 5 fan favorites from its value menu

Here’s how to score either a $1 Dave’s single or $2 Dave’s double cheeseburger:

  • Visit the Wendy’s app through April 10.
  • Add either the Dave’s single or double to the cart
  • At checkout, click to the “offers page” then “add discount” to the order.

“As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy’s is giving college basketball fans and athletes the quality fresh, never frozen beef that they deserve to fuel every buzzer beater, layup, and alley-oop all tournament long,” the release continued.

ExploreBurger chain Wendy's looking to test surge pricing at restaurants as early as next year

Recently, the fast food conglomerate had fans torn with the news of price surging. A representative for the brand clarified with People how the surge would happen. Apparently, prices wouldn’t be higher during peak hours and instead would be lower during slower parts of the day.

“We would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” Wendy’s said in a statement. “Any features we may test in the future would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members. Digital menuboards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day.”

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

