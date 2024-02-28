Filtered showerheads might not be as beneficial as you think

Filtered showerheads are all the rage on TikTok, with more than 29 million views. Users are boasting about the “benefits” they experience when washing their body and hair. Because of the showerheads’ rise to viral fame. they’ve been called a must-have item.

Some users claim their filtered showerhead helps with psoriasis, acne and even dry skin, while others say it helps with dry hair and hair loss.

These benefits can cost between $20 and $300, depending on the brand. But are they worth it?

The filters are designed to remove magnesium, copper and other minerals, and are comparable to the same filtration system used to improve the taste of tap water. According to Health, they “can remove impurities in municipal water sources such as chlorine and chloramines, which are disinfectants added to public water sources.”

While filtration is usually a good thing, the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t regulated these showerheads. A recent analysis — testing the five most popular showerhead filters on Amazon — made researchers question if consumers are being misled.

“The filters do not explicitly specify the mechanisms of pH modification,” the study wrote. “Most of the sellers’ water quality claims are not met. Instead, some filters change a number of water quality parameters opposite to what is marketed.”

“Without comprehensive data from these companies, it’s challenging to fully validate their claims,” Deeptej Singh, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Sandia Dermatology, told Health

While it might not be fully backed by science, experts say there’s some truth about its benefit — depending on the filtration properties. Experts suggest looking for a showerhead with hte ability to filter “additional contaminants like sulfur, iron, or chloramine.”

“Filtering out impurities from water can contribute to healthier skin and hair by maintaining the natural balance and moisture levels,” Jody Alpert Levine, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of dermatology at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology of NYC, told Heath.

While it looks nice and brings a spa-like quality to your home, it’s likely not the cure for skin and hair issues. If you’re experiencing a change in your hair and skin, it’s best to consult a dermatologist for proper treatment.